 Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt, UPPSC Response On Plea Challenging PCS Exam Results
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt, UPPSC Response On Plea Challenging PCS Exam Results | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state public service commission on a plea challenging the results of the PCS (Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services) Preliminary Examination, 2025, and the Assistant Conservator of Forests Preliminary Examination.

In the order passed on December 19, the single bench of Justice Manish Mathur gave the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) three weeks to file their responses and fixed the next hearing for January 22, 2026.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Manish Kumar and three other candidates.

The petitioners stated that they appeared in the PCS preliminary examination 2025 as OBC candidates and scored higher marks than the general category cut-off.

Under the Reservation Act and Migration Rules, if a reserved category candidate obtains marks equal to or higher than the general category cut-off without availing any special exemptions, they should be accommodated in the general category, the plea stated.

However, it claimed that the petitioners were denied the benefit of the above rules and denied the main examination.

After hearing the petitioners, the court directed the state government and the UPPSC to file counter-affidavits in the matter within three weeks.

