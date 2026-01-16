UP Suspends Gautam Budh Nagar Excise Officer After Inspections Expose Overrating At Shops

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Gautam Budh Nagar District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar after multiple inspections confirmed overrating at liquor shops. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Gautam Budh Nagar District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar after multiple inspections confirmed overrating at liquor shops, officials said on Thursday.

Minister orders action

The action was taken on the directions of Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, who ordered Kumar’s suspension and initiated departmental proceedings against him after investigation reports found serious administrative lapses.

According to the excise department, repeated complaints were received about liquor shops charging more than the prescribed rates in Gautam Budh Nagar. Acting on these complaints, then Deputy Excise Commissioner, Meerut in-charge, Rakesh Kumar Singh conducted detailed inspections.

Violations confirmed

The inspection carried out on December 23, 2024 found overrating at nine liquor shops, while a subsequent inspection on January 20, 2025 confirmed similar violations at 16 more shops. The findings were submitted to the government, following which the disciplinary action was approved.

Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal said the Yogi Adityanath government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards irregularities and corruption. “There is no place in this government for those who compromise public interest. Overrating, malpractice in liquor sales or corruption at any level will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that strict and immediate action would continue against such complaints to ensure transparency and discipline in the excise system.

Officials said further departmental proceedings will be conducted against the suspended officer based on the investigation report.