Dramatic Chase Caught On Camera: Thieves Attempt To Run Over Cops In Delhi's Vivek Vihar, Arrested After Crash

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area on Thursday night after police engaged in a dramatic chase to nab a gang of vehicle thieves. The West District Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) had laid a trap based on a tip-off about a stolen white Kia Seltos expected to pass through the Vivek Vihar underpass.

According to police sources, the car was carrying a fake registration number (DL-8CBG-7831), and the suspects were described as dangerous. Acting on the information, the police team barricaded the route using a private crane around 10:30 pm and attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle.

However, instead of halting, the accused accelerated and rammed into a police vehicle while trying to flee. When the road was further blocked using a crane, the suspects allegedly urged the driver to run over the policemen. The car crashed into police vehicles, including a Bolero and a Scorpio, and the accused attempted to mow down Head Constable Devendra and Constable Manish, who narrowly escaped by jumping aside but sustained injuries.

The suspects also hit a passing i20 car before their vehicle mounted the divider, resulting in a punctured tyre. As the car came to a halt, all three attempted to flee but were overpowered by the police. Locals, angered by the damage caused, also thrashed the accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Mashroor (56) from Sultanpur, Asif (42) from Meerut, and Aqeel (40) from Muzaffarnagar. Police said the recovered car’s original number is DL-3CCY-9890, reported stolen from Mukherjee Nagar on September 2, 2025. The accused are believed to be involved in around 50 vehicle theft cases. A case has been registered under multiple serious sections, and an investigation is underway.