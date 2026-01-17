Uttar Pradesh Govt Expands Startup Push With 7 Centres Of Excellence To Boost Innovation And Entrepreneurship

Uttar Pradesh government launches seven Centres of Excellence to strengthen the startup and innovation ecosystem across the state | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 16: As the Startup India initiative completes ten years, the Uttar Pradesh government has expanded its focus on building an innovation-driven economy through the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across the state.

Officials said seven such centres have been approved to support research, product development and entrepreneurship in emerging technology sectors.

Theme-based centres approved

According to the state government, the Centres of Excellence are designed as specialised institutions focused on specific domains, providing infrastructure and technical support to startups and young entrepreneurs.

These centres function as hubs for research, training, product development, testing and industry collaboration. The approved Centres of Excellence are theme-based and cover areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, meditech, telecommunications, drones, additive manufacturing and automotive technology.

The government stated that the objective is to create a structured ecosystem where startups can develop globally competitive products while contributing to local employment generation.

Support for product-based startups

Selected product-based startups at these centres are being provided access to high-end laboratory facilities, co-working spaces, research assistance, product testing infrastructure and expert mentorship.

Officials said the model aims to address key challenges faced by early-stage startups, particularly limited access to advanced infrastructure and technical guidance. A structured financial support framework has also been put in place for the Centres of Excellence to ensure their long-term operational sustainability.

Focus on regional balance

The government noted that these centres are being developed in multiple cities across the state, which is expected to promote regional balance in innovation-led growth. By distributing the Centres of Excellence beyond major urban hubs, the government aims to make advanced startup infrastructure accessible to entrepreneurs from smaller cities as well.

Officials said this approach would reduce regional disparities and help local talent participate in technology-driven entrepreneurship without relocating outside the state.

Boost to startup ecosystem

The initiative is part of the broader effort by the Uttar Pradesh government to strengthen the startup ecosystem and position the state as a growing hub for innovation, research and technology-based enterprises at the national level.