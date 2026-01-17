 Uttar Pradesh Police Issues Revised Transfer Policy With Compassionate Provisions For Husband-Wife And Medical Cases
The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a revised transfer policy to improve transparency and efficiency, introducing clear provisions for compassionate transfers in husband-wife and medical cases. The new guidelines mandate updated service records and restrict unnecessary transfer requests to streamline decision-making.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters announces revised transfer policy to streamline postings and allow compassionate considerations | Representative pic

Lucknow, Jan 16: The Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented a revised transfer policy aimed at making postings more transparent and streamlined, with special provisions for compassionate transfers, including husband-wife cases. The new guidelines have been issued through an official letter by the Inspector General (Establishment), UP Police.

Compassionate transfer provisions

According to the letter, police personnel facing special circumstances such as spouse separation or serious medical conditions may be considered for transfers on compassionate grounds.

Transfers of Sub-Inspectors and Constables recruited between 2019 and 2022 will be examined in general cases, while post-2019 recruits will be eligible for compassionate consideration primarily in husband-wife cases.

Mandatory service records

The policy highlights that the absence of updated service records often delays transfer decisions. To address this, detailed service profiles, including current deployment, past administrative transfers and special assignments such as traffic duty, Dial 112, VIP security or judicial security, must now be mandatorily attached with transfer requests. The guidelines also clarify that personnel posted in sensitive duties will require explicit mention in service records.

Restrictions on preferred postings

Requests for transfers to home districts or commissionerates from other regions will generally not be entertained, except under exceptional circumstances such as severe illness or impending retirement, supported by clear recommendations and medical certification.

Controlled access to headquarters

To reduce crowding at headquarters, police personnel seeking transfer-related hearings may visit only between 11 am and 1 pm, and only the concerned employee will be allowed entry. Relatives or representatives will not be permitted. Unauthorised visits without official leave may invite disciplinary action.

Filtering of requests

The policy further instructs district and zonal units not to forward ineligible or routine transfer requests, ensuring that only justified cases reach police headquarters.

