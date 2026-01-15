 Uttar Pradesh News: No FIR Against Ex-CO, 20 Policemen In Sambhal Violence Case Despite Court Order
Uttar Pradesh News: No FIR Against Ex-CO, 20 Policemen In Sambhal Violence Case Despite Court Order

Despite a court order, no FIR has been registered against former officers and 20 policemen in the Sambhal violence case. Sambhal police said they will challenge the magistrate’s directive in the High Court, denying allegations of police firing during the incident.

Updated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News focuses on Sambhal violence case as police move to challenge court order seeking FIR against former officers

Sambhal, Jan 15: No first information report has been registered against former Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, former Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, and 20 other police personnel in connection with the Sambhal violence case, despite a court order directing action.

The Sambhal police are preparing to challenge the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order before the High Court, officials said on Thursday.

Police to move High Court

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police would file an appeal seeking cancellation of the magistrate’s direction. He maintained that police personnel did not open fire during the incident and claimed that the bullet injury sustained by a youth was not caused by police weapons.

Allegations by complainant

The complainant, Yameen of Khaggu Sarai, had named Anuj Chaudhary and Anuj Tomar in his petition, alleging that police firing during the violence injured his son, Alam. He also named 15 to 20 unidentified policemen. According to the complaint, Alam, who sold biscuits on a handcart, was shot during the disturbance.

Uttar Pradesh News: NCC Cadet Sanjeevani Rajesh Selected For Republic Day Parade At Red Fort
Police deny claims

Police officials rejected these allegations, stating that the violence began around 7:45 am and that a three-layer security arrangement was in place near the Jama Masjid area, making the claims implausible.

They added that Anuj Chaudhary has since been promoted and is currently posted as Additional SP in Firozabad, while Anuj Tomar is serving in Chandausi.

