Uttar Pradesh News: NCC Cadet Sanjeevani Rajesh Selected For Republic Day Parade At Red Fort

Varanasi, Jan 15: Sanjeevani Rajesh, a student of UP College and an NCC cadet, has been selected to participate in the Republic Day parade at the Red Fort on January 26, 2026. She is currently pursuing a BA in her third semester and is associated with the 100 UP Battalion of the National Cadet Corps.

Seven cadets selected from Varanasi Group ‘B’

According to officials, a total of seven NCC cadets from Varanasi Group ‘B’ have been selected this year for Republic Day parade duties. Among them, five cadets belong to the Air Wing, while two, including Sanjeevani Rajesh, are from the Army Wing.

Rigorous selection process

The selection follows a rigorous process involving physical fitness tests, drill performance, discipline assessment and overall conduct. Participation in the Republic Day parade is considered one of the highest honours for NCC cadets, reflecting dedication, training and commitment. Selected cadets represent their institutions and regions on a national platform during the celebrations in the national capital.

Pride for college and NCC unit

Sanjeevani’s selection has brought pride to UP College and the Varanasi NCC unit. College authorities and fellow students have congratulated her on achieving the distinction. NCC officials stated that such achievements motivate other cadets to strive for excellence and contribute to national service.

Celebration of youth and values

The Republic Day parade at the Red Fort marks the culmination of celebrations highlighting India’s constitutional values, cultural diversity and disciplined youth participation through organisations such as the NCC.