 After ‘Traitor’ Jibe, UP Minister Launches Hoarding Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Rae Bareli
Political tensions flared in Rae Bareli after hoardings by supporters of Union MoS Dinesh Pratap Singh branded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a “fake Gandhi” and questioned his patriotism. Congress leaders slammed the posters as a cheap political attack and accused the ruling party of diverting attention from real issues.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
After ‘Traitor’ Jibe, UP Minister Launches Hoarding Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Rae Bareli | ANI

Rae Bareli: Political tensions have sharply escalated in Rae Bareli after a hoarding campaign targeting Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was put up in multiple locations by supporters of a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. The hoardings, installed under the banner of Union Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, label Rahul Gandhi a “fake Gandhi” and question whether he or “real Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu” is the real traitor, igniting a fierce political dispute in the Congress stronghold.

The hoarding prominently asks in bold letters, “Who is the real traitor? The real Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu or the fake Gandhi Rahul Gandhi?”

The message on the hoarding goes on to claim that the “devout people of the country abandoned the Congress due to its betrayal” and questions whether Rahul Gandhi considers them traitors while calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loyal.

Another portion of the hoarding accuses the Congress of betrayal towards India, Indians, Indian culture and values, and invokes names such as Lord Ram, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Feroze Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, and even references the Vadra family from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The controversial posters, spotted at key intersections including Nirala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and near Degree College Chauraha, accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Indian heroes and values ranging from Lord Ram to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The message has triggered sharp backlash from the opposition party, with Congress leaders condemning what they call a low-grade political attack.

Senior Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi `Mohan’ criticised the hoardings in strong terms, saying the campaign was an attempt to divert attention from real issues affecting the people of Rae Bareli. “Attacking a member of Parliament with cheap name-calling does nothing for development,” he said. “Our focus must remain on job creation, farmers’ distress and protecting constitutional values that Rahul Gandhi has stood for.” Chaturvedi accused the ruling party of resorting to polarising tactics instead of addressing governance failures.

'Exchange Between Two Reflects...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor...
article-image

Another Congress leader Maroof Khan said the hoardings were a “dangerous escalation” of political rhetoric that undermines democratic norms. “We will not be intimidated by posters or personal attacks,” the leader added. “This district has long been a symbol of democratic values. Attempts to paint Rahul Gandhi as unpatriotic will not succeed.”

A day earlier, Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh had shared a similar poster on his Facebook account. With the hoardings now appearing at multiple locations in the city, the issue has become a major talking point in Rae Bareli, intensifying the political atmosphere in the Congress stronghold.

