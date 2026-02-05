'Exchange Between Two Reflects...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor Friend' Remark For Ravneet Bittu |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday, February 5, reacted to Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu outside Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP said that inappropriate language was used by both sides.

While speaking to IANS, she further slammed the BJP and said, "How does this become an insult to the nation? The BJP tries to take political advantage in every incident."

She further added, "The exchange between the two reflects what is happening in the Lok Sabha session: bitterness and discord, both sides taking rigid stances, and no coordination, no middle ground, no dialogue. What happened in the Parliament premises was a reflection of that."

What Happened Outside Parliament Yesterday?

On February 4, outside the Parliament, the confrontation unfolded as Congress MPs, suspended from the Lok Sabha, were protesting outside Parliament. As Bittu walked past the protesters, Rahul Gandhi referred to him as a “traitor”. When Gandhi further offered to shake hands with the Union Minister, remarking, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).” Ravneet Singh Bittu refused to shake hands and responded sharply, calling Rahul Gandhi “Desh ke dushman.” His traitor remark came against Bittu after he had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024.

The opposition MPs who were suspended were seen protesting outside Parliament, holding placards reading “PM is compromised.” Gandhi had made similar allegations while addressing the media over the India–US trade agreement.

Eight Opposition Members Suspended from LS

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session for allegedly violating House rules and throwing papers at the Speaker’s chair during protests. The disruption followed Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on referring to the 2020 India–China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

