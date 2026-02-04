Mumbai Youth Congress Protest Against Modi Govt Over China Issue And Rahul Gandhi Being Denied Lok Sabha Speech | VIDEO

Mumbai Youth Congress workers protest against the Modi government over the China border issue and Rahul Gandhi being denied a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Mumbai Youth Congress on Wednesday staged a strong protest against the Narendra Modi-led central government, accusing it of mishandling the China issue and suppressing the voice of the Opposition in Parliament.

The agitation was led by Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Shabrin and was held at the Mumbai Congress office premises at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Slogans against Centre, demand answers

Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre and demanded immediate answers from the Modi government on issues related to national security.

The protesters expressed anger over what they termed the government’s “silence and lack of transparency” on the China border situation, while also condemning the denial of an opportunity to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha on the matter.

Shabrin seeks transparency on China issue

Addressing the protest, Zeenat Shabrin said the central government was deliberately hiding the truth on issues concerning the nation’s security. She demanded that the Modi government give clear and honest answers to the country on the China issue and immediately make public the book written by former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, which reportedly contains serious disclosures about the 2020 India-China standoff.

Allegations over parliamentary curbs

Shabrin said there was widespread public outrage after Rahul Gandhi was prevented from raising concerns in Parliament regarding the revelations made by the former Army Chief.

“Despite clear warnings and inputs from the armed forces, the Modi government failed to take timely decisions, which ultimately led to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers,” she alleged.

Call for accountability

Holding the Centre responsible for the loss of soldiers’ lives, she demanded that accountability be fixed and strict action be taken against those responsible. “The sacrifice of our soldiers will not be allowed to go in vain. The Youth Congress will continue its struggle until justice is delivered,” Shabrin warned.

Workers reiterate demands

The protest witnessed participation from several Youth Congress workers, who reiterated their demand for transparency, accountability and respect for democratic voices in Parliament.

