Ram Charan Birthday Special: A look at his love story with Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan is a great actor and he also has a great love story. As we celebrate his birthday today, let us look back at his iconic romance.
He is married to entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan sometimes referred to as Cherry, is a bit on the shy side whereas Upasana is extremely vivacious. They compliment each other, she’s the yin to his yang. Are they the real life story of Jai and Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? One might agree as they too both met in college and were as thick as thieves. Moreover, everyone around could see that they were made for each other except for them.
So how exactly did they get from the friend zone to the end zone? As life took Ram overseas, the duo realized how much they missed each other. Distance surely does make the heart grow fonder. They then dated for a while after the release of Cherry’s movie, Magadheera.
Their families were already familiar with one another and approved of their relationship. They were engaged on December 1, 2011 and wed on June 14, 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House.
Charan shared that they felt very connected to each other during the wedding ceremony. He stated, “When the curtain between us was raised and I saw her it was such a special moment for both of us. Nobody could actually see what was happening. Only both of us could feel this.”
Upasana shared this little tidbit of information from the wedding, “My nose ring was slipping out and oblivious to the cameras around us he would keep adjusting it.”
This is a couple that cares for one another and looks after each other in the best way possible.