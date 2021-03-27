Ram Charan Birthday Special: A look at his love story with Upasana Kamineni

So how exactly did they get from the friend zone to the end zone? As life took Ram overseas, the duo realized how much they missed each other. Distance surely does make the heart grow fonder. They then dated for a while after the release of Cherry’s movie, Magadheera.

Their families were already familiar with one another and approved of their relationship. They were engaged on December 1, 2011 and wed on June 14, 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House.

Charan shared that they felt very connected to each other during the wedding ceremony. He stated, “When the curtain between us was raised and I saw her it was such a special moment for both of us. Nobody could actually see what was happening. Only both of us could feel this.”