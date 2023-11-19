Viral Video: IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Match Screened Live At Wedding In Punjab (WATCH)

Would you venture out for anything else when a nail-bitting world cup final is going on? Of course, no. Noting this, a wedding in Punjab screened the IND vs AUS match for people attending the celebration. The DJ at the event probably seemed to be a cricket fan who ditched dance numbers for the live-screening of the CWC 2023 final. A video showing the wedding scenes in Punjab showing the big match for people has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO:

Meanwhile, wedding scenes in Punjab on the day of the World Cup Final between India & Australia. The DJ streamed the match on the big screen. #INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023Final #WorldcupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZOWFW9FBSS — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 19, 2023

