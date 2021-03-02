South Korean actress Bae Suzy to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next?

The film, tentatively titled 'RC 15', is a pan-India movie being produced by Dil Raju.

While further details about the period drama are still under wraps, the makers have reportedly approached Bae Suzy for the lead role, opposite Ram Charan.

An official announcement from the makers is currently awaited.

Besides this film, Charan will also be seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's next film "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR").



The "Baahubali" fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted



The period action drama narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr



Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks debut of Alia Bhatt in South cinema.



The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has been deferred to a later date due to COVID-19



Charan will also be seen playing a supporting role in Telugu action drama film "Acharya", directed by Koratala Siva



Produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners, the film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

(With inputs from PTI)