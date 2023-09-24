 Padma Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know
Padma Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi, is an auspicious day observed by praying and glorifying Lord Vishnu and Ma Lakshmi. In 2023, the occasion falls on September 25 (Monday).

Ekadashi refers to the eleventh day in the fortnightly period falling in a Hindu month. The Ekadashi observed in the Shukla Paksha of the 'Bhadrapada' Maas is known as Parsva Ekadashi. It is an auspicious day observed by praying and glorifying Lord Vishnu and Ma Lakshmi. In 2023, the occasion falls on September 25 (Monday). Some mark the day as Padma Ekadashi or Parivartini Ekadashi.

Prayers On Padma Ekadashi

This Ekadashi holds great significance for its occurrence during the holy 'Bhadrapada' month which celebrates Ganesh Utsav. As Padma Ekadashi takes place during the 10-day period between Ganesh Chathurthi and Anant Chathurdasi, devotees also offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha along with Vishnu Bhagwan and Lakshmi Devi.

Rituals & Observances

Devotees observe a fast by giving up rice for the next 24 hours and chanting the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times, singing bhajans and hymns dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha, Lord Krishna, and Dashavatara along with other rituals. Some even keep a complete fast and eat nothing on the day of Ekadashi and break their fast only on the next day (Dwadashi).

Breaking Ekadashi Fast

The time to break one's fast is called "Parana." For Padmini Ekadashi 2023, the Parana time falls between 6.12 a.m. to 8.36 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

