5 Points To Keep In Mind During Ekadashi Vrat - Your Guide To Observing Padmini Ekadashi & Seeking Lord Vishnu's Blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Padmini Ekadashi is being observed on July 29, 2023.
This is an auspicious day to seek blessings for marital bliss and peaceful family life.
Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi: Here are some points you may follow during the Ekadashi fasting.
Some basics: It is said that one must avoid the consumption of rice on Ekadashi, and if possible observe a complete fast without even the intake of water. Also, bathing and applying tilak on one's face is important on this sacred day.
(1) Chanting the holy names of Lord Vishnu. One may recite the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times.
(2) Read Bhagavad Gita, especially Chapter 15: Purushottam Yoga during this Ekadashi that falls in the Adhik Mas.
(3) Visit a temple near you.
(4) Pray to Tulsi Devi, and avoiding plucking leaves on this holy day.
(5) Sing bhajans and prayers, if possible all through the time until Brahmamuhurta the next day.
