Padmini Ekadashi: Know Everything About The Upcoming Ekadashi Day

Padmini Ekadashi is observed during the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravan month, this time during the sacred period of Malmaas or Adhik Mas. As per the Gregorian calendar, one can observe the day on July 29, 2023. This is one of the Ekadashis that fall in Shravan, the other being Kamika Ekadashi.

Significance

The day holds its significance as narrated by Lord Shri Krishna to King Yudhishthira. The Vrat Katha of Padmini Ekadashi revolves around the Treta Yuga and the city of Mahishmati.

Ruler-king Upakirtavitya who had a hundred wives, according to a legend, wanted to give birth to a son but couldn't. When one of his wives approached Sage Mahasati Anusiya for guidance and blessings, the couple was asked to observe Padmini Ekadashi for desired benefits from God. The rituals said to be a part of the Vrat were remaining awake all night and chanting the holy names of Lord Vishnu. The story concludes with God blessing with the asked boon. A son named Kartavitya Arjuna took birth and brought happiness in the family.

When to break the fast?

The fast is usually broken on the next day to Ekadashi which is termed as 'Dwadashi.' It is done at a time close to sunrise. The ritual of breaking one's Ekadashi Vrat is known as Parana, and it occurs between 6.15 am to 8.45 am on Sunday, i.e. July 30.

Wishes

On this pious day, may Lord Vishnu accept your prayers and bless you with good health and success. Wishing you a very Happy Padmini Ekadashi.

As you wash the lotus feet of the Lord and pray to Tulsi Devi, may they come together to solve all your worries and bless you with a peaceful life ahead. Best wishes on Ekadashi.

