When Is Kamika Ekadashi 2023? Date, Benefits, Wishes & All You Need To Observe This Auspicious Day

Ekadashi 2023 | File

Kamika Ekadashi is observed during the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month. This auspicious occasion falls on July 13 this year as per the Gregorian calendar. Despite being one of the lesser-known Ekadashis, it holds great significance as devotees believe that keeping a fast on this day might bring them blessings equal to that of the Aswamedha Yagya - horse sacrifice ritual said to be grandest of the Vedic religious rites of ancient India.

Significance

The Brahmavaivarta Purana narrates the importance of Kamika Ekadashi as says, "This day falling in Shravan, perishes all sins of human beings and delivers the desired wish. Whoever worships Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaf, the Lord sets them free from all their sins."

Observance

Devotees offer prayer to Lord Vishnu and perform 'abhisheka' To His lotus feet, conch shell, and 'Sudarshana Chakra' along with singing hymns dedicated to Tulsi Devi. It is forbidden to pluck basil leaves on this day as there's a belief that Tulsi, who is a devotee of the Lord, is fasting on the day.

Benefits

If one observes a fast as per their capabilities (without even a drop of water, or just avoiding rice intake...), they are said to attain divine blessings and become free from obstacles in life. There is a belief that keeping fast on this sacred day can bring more merit than taking a holy dip at the Ganges of Kashi (Varanasi), relief from 'Pitra Dosha', good health and prosperity.

Wishes

On this pious day, may Lord Vishnu accept your prayers and bless you with good health and success. Wishing you a very Happy Kamika Ekadashi.

As you wash the lotus feet of the Lord and pray to Tulsi Devi, may they come together to solve all your worries and bless you with a peaceful life ahead. Best wishes on Ekadashi.