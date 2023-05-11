Apara Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance, wishes, and everything you need to mark the auspicious day

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 11, 2023
Apara Ekadashi is the next Ekadashi Thithi falling on the calendar this year. The auspicious day will be observed on May 15, 2023.
Ekadashi Thithi begins early on Monday (around 2.45 am) and ends hours after entering the next day at 1am (May 16).
It is believed that Apara Ekadashi was the day when Lord Krishna briefed explained the importance of Apara Ekadashi to king of Pandavas, Yudhishthira.
The word 'Apar' means limitless and Pandavas observed a fast on this particular day to win the Mahabharata battle and were blessed with abundance. Since then, it is said that the one who observes Apara Ekadashi fast with purity and devotion will be infinitely blessed by the Divine.
On this day, devotees visit temples, observe fasting, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of the Lord. Chanting the holy names of the Lord and giving bhajans is considered to attract great benefits on this day.
May the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra protect you from the evil. "Happy Ekadashi."
