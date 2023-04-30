Next Ekadashi fasting 2023: Know date, name, Dwadashi Parana time & all you need to know

Mohini Ekadashi 2023 |

The next Ekadashi in 2023 falls on the first day of May and is none other than the auspicious day "Mohini Ekadashi." The occasion marks the legend when Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of nymph Mohini during the Samudra Manthana ( the churning of the ocean).

Mohini came into being on this Thithi which falls on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha to distract demons and grab the Amrit Kalash from them to give it to the deities. As the divine happening in itself holds great significance in Hindus, this Ekadashi fasting too is observed with devotion.

Devotees believe that offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and hearing the story of Samudra Manthana on this day brings happiness and prosperity. While some keep a complete nirjala (without water) fasting to mark this day, others do it as per one's capacity.

The fast is broken on the next day, May 2. The word parana implies to end a fast. The Ekadashi Parana on Parashurama Dwadashi is to be done soon after sunset. Dwadashi Parana Time: 06:10 am to 08:44 am