Varuthini Ekadashi 2023: Date, Dwadashi Parana time, and all you need to know |

Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is marked every eleventh lunar day of the waxing and waning lunar cycles as per the Hindu calendar. The upcoming Ekadashi in 2023 is Varuthini Ekadashi and it falls on April 16.

Varuthini Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month. It is also known as 'Baruthani Ekadashi' by some people. Drik Panchang suggests that the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 08:45 pm on Apr 15, 2023, and thus, it would be marked on a fresh day post sunrise, i.e. on Sunday.

Chanting the names of the Lord, reading scriptures, and singing bhajans are the best way to observe this day. While some undergo a complete fast on the Ekadashi Thithi, others do it as per their capacities.

Devotees fasting on this holy occasion will break their fast on April 17. Dwadashi Parana Time is between 06:20 am to 08:51 am.