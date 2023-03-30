 Next Ekadashi fasting falls in April; know name, date, and everything about the auspicious day
Next Ekadashi fasting falls in April; know name, date, and everything about the auspicious day

Kamada Ekadashi is the upcoming Ekadashi in 2023 and the day shall be observed on April 1.

Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Next Ekadashi fasting falls in April; know name, date, and everything about the auspicious day

Kamada Ekadashi is one of the special fasting days in Hinduism as it falls soon after the auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri. Two days after the celebrations and festivities of Chaitra Navratri or Ram Navami are marked by devotees, Kamada Ekadashi is observed.

The upcoming Ekadashi in 2023 is Kamada Ekadashi and day shall be observed on April 1. People may observe a complete fast to seek blessings of the Lord or always do it as per one's capacity -- either sacrificing solid food items, food grains, or just rice.

Fruits, jaggery, and milk, or Panchamrit are offered to Lord Vishnu during worship. Reading or listening to the story behind the observance of Ekadashi and singing bhajans to praise the Lord are some of the rituals that hold special importance during this day.

The fast is broken on around the sunrise of the following day and the moment is called Parana. This year, Kamada Ekadashi Parana falls on April 2.

