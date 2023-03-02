When is Amalaki Ekadashi 2023? All you need to know about the holy day

Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 | FPJ

Amalaki Ekadasi is a holy day observed in Hinduism that falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha or the waxing moon of the Phalgun month. In line with the Gregorian calendar, the day is observed in mid-February or March.

Date

This year, the Ekadashi falls on March 3 and is a day to worship the Gooseberry tree embodying Lord Vishnu.

Significance

The Amalaki Ekadashi is stated in the Brahmanda Purana, in which Vashistha Muni narrates to King Madhava about this holy day. The story comes from the region called Vaidika which had all sects of human beings nicely versed in the knowledge of the Vedas.

King Chitraratha of Vaidika had pleased the people to observe Ekadashis with devotion to Lord Vishnu. It was on the day of Amalaki Ekadashi that the King led his humans to the temple in which he planted an Amalaki (Gooseberry) plant and worshipped it via offering Ghee lamps, incense, a selection of meals and fruit and Panchratna and lots of extraordinary such services. The deed blessed a non-believer hunter to hear Lord Vishnu's glories being sung and be a part of the day's festivities.

Puja vidhi

On this day, one fast until the sunrise of the next day. Devotees stay awake and chant prayers of Lord Vishnu. The Hare Krishna maha mantra is recited at least 108 times on Amalaki Ekadasi while people offer ghee lamps and water to a Gooseberry or the respective tree.