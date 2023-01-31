Jaya Ekadashi and Bhishma Dwadashi: Date, significance, and all you need to know | Pinterest

The Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Magh month falls on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and is referred to as Jaya Ekadashi. This day is observed by worshipping Lord Vishnu and reading highlights from the Mahabharata epic.

Jaya Ekadashi Thithi

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Jan 31, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:01 PM on Feb 1, 2023

However, the devotees shall observe fasting on February 1 and break it on the following day - Bhishma Dwadashi. Ekadashi fasting on both days is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

Holy chants for the auspicious days

Devotees recite Vishnu Sahasranama stotram and perform Vishnu puja during Bhishma Dwadashi. Om Namo Narayanaya Namah is also chanted to seek blessings and mercy of the divine.

Bhishma Pitamaha and Dwadashi Thithi

Bhishma, originally named Devavrata, is one of the central pillars in the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata who influenced the turn of events in the epic by his various acts of commission and omission. In the great war, he was felled in battle by Arjuna who pierced innumerable arrows at him.

According to a famous legend about Bhishma Dwadashi, Ganga and her husband Shantanu gave birth to a son named, Devavrat. Shantanu blessed the child with a boon that allowed Bhishma to accept death on his own terms.

During Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitama fought against Pandavas. Due to his skills, Kauravas started winning the battle. Lord Krishna pitted Shikhandi, a eunuch against Bhishma. He could not fight with Shikhandi, the eunuch and gave up his weapons. Bhishma sacrificed his life in the presence of Surya Uttarayan, on the day of Ashtami in the Magh month. Dwadashi day was decided to worship him. Hence, this day is known as Bhishma Dwadashi.