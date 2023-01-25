Narmada Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the day of the holy river

e-Paper Get App
Narmada Jayanti is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It falls on January 28, 2023

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Narmada Jayanti | File
Narmada Jayanti is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It falls on January 28, 2023, and marks the appearance of the holy river on Earth.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship the Narmada River in order to bring peace and prosperity into their lives. For Narmada Jayanti, many worshippers travel to Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the river's source. They take bathe in the holy river and pray to the goddess. "Namami Narmade Devi" chants echo on this day.

A beautiful panorama of devi Narmada is put out during the Shobhayatra on Narmada Jayanti. During this time, several devotees visit various different ghats of the city singing bhajans and songs to glorify the goddess. Grand aarti is performed in the evening on the banks of the holy river in Madhya Pradesh.

