Narmada Nagar: Procession, chunari yatra marks Narmada Jayanti

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Jayanti was celebrated enthusiastically here in Narmada Nagar on Tuesday. A procession with a 971 metre long chunari and Goddess Narmada’s idol was taken out by Narmadiya Brahmin Samaj and it culminated at the Paramhans Ashram situated on the bank of Narmada river.

The procession was welcomed with showering of flowers by the City Development Coordination Committee, pensioners’ organisation and other religious lovers at Panchmukhi intersection.

On this occasion, AP Chaturvedi offered prayers. Sushil Jain, Santosh Manik, SK Shukla, PS Beeliya, AR Khan and other dignitaries were present. In NHDC premises, Indira Sagar Power Station head of project AK Singh, general manager Jai Prakash and Dhirendra Dwivedi and other officials worshiped Chunari Yatra and provided refreshments to all the religious lovers.

All religion lovers worshiped Chunari on the banks of Narmada. And after worshiping, Chunari was offered to Ma Narmada. A bhandara (Feast) was organised by Om Durga Sai Samiti.

Record power production

BEED: Unit No 03 has notched up a remarkable achievement by setting a record of electricity production after running for 100 day. This is the first time after the commissioning of this unit.

This record was set under the guidance of chief engineer AK Sharma, additional chief engineer RK Khemaria, informed PRO RP Pandey.

All the officers and employees described this achievement of the power plant as commendable and the team of the power project expressed happiness. Sant Singaji Thermal Power Project is currently generating 60 percent of the total power generation in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:45 AM IST