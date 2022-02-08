Bhopal: Youth found dead under mysterious circumstance at Sanskar Bharti Office, foul play suspected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sanskar Bharti Office under TT Nagar Police station on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Sanskar Bharti is a wing of RSS.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar Tripathi, a resident of Satna district.

According to police sources, Tripathi was residing working as caretaker of Sanskar Bharti’s office in Bhopal and residing at the office.

On Tuesday, he was found dead. Some books of competitive exams were also recovered from the spot.

“There is no external injury found on the body . The body has been sent for autopsy,” said a police officer.

The officer also didn’t rule out the possibility of foul play.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:10 PM IST