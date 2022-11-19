Guiding Light: The Genesis of Ekadashi

The benefits of fasting are well known today, especially after the 2016 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Japanese researcher Yoshinori Ohsumi for his research on autophagy. Autophagy, which literally translates into ‘consuming oneself’, is a phenomenon that occurs when our cells are stressed, which can be induced by 12-16 hours of fasting, sparking this remarkable reaction which also causes cell regeneration. Ekadashi observance has been prevalent in Sanatan Dharma for centuries, consisting of fasting in harmony with the moon, on the 11th day of each lunar cycle. Tomorrow is Utpanna Ekadashi, marking the birth of this beautiful fast.

Ekadashi has been associated with propitiation of Lord Vishnu, and like other traditions, has an interesting story. In the Sat Yuga, there was a demon called Mura, who had become inordinately powerful, having defeated the devas and taking control of Indralok. The devas went to Lord Shiva for help, who redirected them to Lord Vishnu, who at once agreed to come to their rescue. A fierce battle ensued, where Lord Vishnu took on the armies of Mura, and defeated them single-handedly. Mura remained defiant, and the battle moved to a Malla Yudha, a form of one-on-one combat wrestling without the use of any weapons, lasting thousands of years.

Lord Vishnu decided to take a break and rest for a while in the Hemavati caves in Badrikashram. Evil Mura decided to break protocol and attack Lord Vishnu whilst he was sleeping, at which point from the energy of the Lord, sprang forth a glorious and powerful maiden, who was armed to the teeth and took on Mura. This Shakti form slayed the demon in battle, much to the delight of the devas. When the Lord awoke, he became aware of what had transpired, blessed her and granted her a boon to ask for anything she wished. She only thanked him and asked for constant association with the Lord, requesting that any devotees who fast on the day should gain his blessings.

As she was born on the 11th day, she was named Ekadashi, and through the Lord’s blessing, this merit remains available to us humans to this day. Ekadashi fasting is a great way to fast in sync with nature, allowing your body to flush and cleanse every fortnight, and also safely trigger the benefits of autophagy. Whilst grains and pulses are proscribed, devotees may choose to partake of fruits, milk and other dairy products, with the most ardent ones abstaining even from water. The objective is to focus your attention on the Lord, free from the trappings of food, and one must always respect the limitations that medical advice may impose before deciding to fast. So if you’ve always wanted to start fasting, but were waiting for an excuse, then you won’t get a better one than tomorrow on Utpanna Ekadashi. Namo Narayanaya!