Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance

Kartik Purnima 2025

The Kartik month's full moon day is known as Kartik Purnima or Dev Deepawali. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartik, the son of Lord Shiva. In 2025, the auspicious festival is celebrated in different parts of India on Wednesday, November 5.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: On Kartik Purnima, thousands of devotees visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple for special prayers. The temple was beautifully illuminated, priests performed rituals, and devotees took holy dips in the Krishna River, creating a lively, festive atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/TgdBiXwnMa — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2025

It marks the end of a spirituality-rich period that begins from Sharad Purnima. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this day, people from across the nation light oil lamps, take a holy dip in sacred rivers, perform fasts and charity.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A huge crowd of devotees in Varanasi to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. pic.twitter.com/KegSlqwOGk — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Dev Deepawali (Diwali of Gods) is an auspicious festival which is celebrated 15 days after Diwali. The day marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. According to a legend, the gods descended to earth to celebrate this victory and that is why millions of lamps are lit on the ghats of the Ganges River to welcome them.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather at the Ganga River ghats in Varanasi to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.



#KartikPurnima #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/Gc36XAF3kR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

The festival is a symbol of light over darkness, which is held on the full moon night of the month of Kartik. The main celebration takes place in Varanasi, where the ghats are lit with millions of earthen lamps (diyas), devotees take a holy dip in the river, and Ganga Aarti is performed.

Boit Vandana (Boat Festival) in Odisha's Puri

Boita Bandana, also known as Dangā Bhasā is a maritime and naval festival which is observed on Karthik Purnima. It is a ritual that commemorates the day ancient and brave traders, known as 'Sadhabas', would set sail on large ships (called 'boitas') for trade with distant lands like Bali, Sumatra, and Java.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a devotee says, "Today is a very auspicious day. It is the day of Kartik Purnima. Today, all the Sanatanis should take a bath and take the blessings of Mother Ganga. Har Har Gange, Har Har Mahadev." pic.twitter.com/4MG2VXqblX — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2025

During Kartik Purnima morning (the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik), individuals, particularly women and children, assemble by rivers, ponds, or the ocean to release small boats. These tiny vessels are conventionally crafted from banana stalks or paper. Large statues of Kartikeshwar are constructed in cities such as Cuttack, carried in a parade, and subsequently submerged in the Mahanadi River.

Mesmerising scenes from Puri, Odisha, as devotees gather on Kartik Purnima for the auspicious Boit Vandana (Boat Festival). This centuries-old tradition celebrates a sacred day of worship, fulfilling wishes and drawing huge crowds to Puri Beach.



A beautiful showcase of Odia… pic.twitter.com/WCKxmDk1II — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 5, 2025

Kartik Snan in Uttarakhand

On this occasion, people wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath in the Ganges or other holy rivers, especially at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and Rishikesh. This bath is believed to wash away sins and bring blessings. In the evening, devotees ligjht diyas and float them in rivers.

Kartik Purnima in other regions

Karthikai Deepam: Devotees light rows of lamps at homes and temples, especially in places like Tiruvannamalai, where a ten-day festival is held.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, devotees visit Pushkar Mela, which coincides with one of Asia's largest animal fairs, held in Pushkar, take a holy dip in Pushkar Lake, and worship Lord Brahma.