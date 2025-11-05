 Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance
The Kartik month's full moon day is known as Kartika Purnima or Dev Deepawali. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartik, the son of Lord Shiva. In 2025, the auspicious festival is celebrated in different parts of India on Wednesday, November 5.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Purnima 2025 | Shared via X

It marks the end of a spirituality-rich period that begins from Sharad Purnima. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this day, people from across the nation light oil lamps, take a holy dip in sacred rivers, perform fasts and charity.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Dev Deepawali (Diwali of Gods) is an auspicious festival which is celebrated 15 days after Diwali. The day marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. According to a legend, the gods descended to earth to celebrate this victory and that is why millions of lamps are lit on the ghats of the Ganges River to welcome them.

The festival is a symbol of light over darkness, which is held on the full moon night of the month of Kartik. The main celebration takes place in Varanasi, where the ghats are lit with millions of earthen lamps (diyas), devotees take a holy dip in the river, and Ganga Aarti is performed.

Boit Vandana (Boat Festival) in Odisha's Puri

Boita Bandana, also known as Dangā Bhasā is a maritime and naval festival which is observed on Karthik Purnima. It is a ritual that commemorates the day ancient and brave traders, known as 'Sadhabas', would set sail on large ships (called 'boitas') for trade with distant lands like Bali, Sumatra, and Java.

During Kartik Purnima morning (the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik), individuals, particularly women and children, assemble by rivers, ponds, or the ocean to release small boats. These tiny vessels are conventionally crafted from banana stalks or paper. Large statues of Kartikeshwar are constructed in cities such as Cuttack, carried in a parade, and subsequently submerged in the Mahanadi River.

Kartik Snan in Uttarakhand

On this occasion, people wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath in the Ganges or other holy rivers, especially at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and Rishikesh. This bath is believed to wash away sins and bring blessings. In the evening, devotees ligjht diyas and float them in rivers.

Kartik Purnima in other regions

Karthikai Deepam: Devotees light rows of lamps at homes and temples, especially in places like Tiruvannamalai, where a ten-day festival is held.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, devotees visit Pushkar Mela, which coincides with one of Asia's largest animal fairs, held in Pushkar, take a holy dip in Pushkar Lake, and worship Lord Brahma.

