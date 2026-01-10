 Masik Kalashtami 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance

Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to the Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha).

Updated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Masik Kalashtami | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). According to the Hindu calendar, Masik Kalashtami is observed on the eighth day of the descending moon (Krishna Paksha) during each lunar month.

About Kalashtami 2026

Kalashtami Jayanti is also known as Kala Ashtami or Kaal Bhairav Ashtami. Lord Kaal Bahairav is a revered deity who is known for his protective and powerful nature, which is often associated with dispelling negativity and evil. It is believed that those who worship the deity on this day and observe a fast get Lord Kaal Bhairav's blessing and protection from evil forces.

The most significant Kalashtami, known as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, falls in the Margashirsha month according to the North Indian lunar calendar. It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Bhairav on the same day.

Kalashtami date and time 2026

According to the Drik Panchang, Kala Ashtami will be observed on Saturday, December 10, 2025.

Begins - 08:23 AM, Jan 10

Ends - 10:20 AM, Jan 11

article-image

Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit Lord Kaal Bhairav on this day to seek blessings.

If you cannot visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare a clean asan and cover it with a cloth. Place the idol of Lord Kaal Bhairav on the asan and offer flowers and bhog (which includes kheer, fruits, and dry fruits). Recite the Lord Bhairava mantra and conclude your puja by lighting a lamp.

