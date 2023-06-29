 Happy Ashadi Ekadashi: Mumbai Celebrates Special Day Of Vitthala Panduranga (WATCH)
From Mumbai local trains to schools, the city celebrated the festival with Vitthalachi Wari and bhajans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

On Ashadi Ekadashi which is also observed as Devshayani Ekadashi, people in Mumbai were seen extending their prayers to Lord Vitthala Panduranga. Festival mood was spread across the city with bhajans glorifying the Lord heard at several sites.

From Mumbai local trains to schools, the city celebrated the festival with Vitthalachi Wari and bhajans. Some temples of Vitthala-Rukmini in Mumbai went live on social media for their devotees while most religious sites dedicated to the Lord saw hundreds of people in the queue to take the divine blessings on the auspicious day.

Take a look at a few visuals capturing how Mumbai celebrated Ashadi Ekadashi 2023.

Churchgate Railway Station

inside Mumbai Local Train

Dharmaveer Anand Dighe School, Thane

Goshala BMC School, Mulund 

Adarsh Playschool, Dadar 

SVS English School, Worli

Shri Vitthal Mandir, Sion

Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vileparle

article-image

