Happy Ashadi Ekadashi: Mumbai Celebrates Special Day Of Vitthala Panduranga (WATCH)

On Ashadi Ekadashi which is also observed as Devshayani Ekadashi, people in Mumbai were seen extending their prayers to Lord Vitthala Panduranga. Festival mood was spread across the city with bhajans glorifying the Lord heard at several sites.
From Mumbai local trains to schools, the city celebrated the festival with Vitthalachi Wari and bhajans. Some temples of Vitthala-Rukmini in Mumbai went live on social media for their devotees while most religious sites dedicated to the Lord saw hundreds of people in the queue to take the divine blessings on the auspicious day.
Take a look at a few visuals capturing how Mumbai celebrated Ashadi Ekadashi 2023.
Churchgate Railway Station
inside Mumbai Local Train
Dharmaveer Anand Dighe School, Thane
Goshala BMC School, Mulund
Adarsh Playschool, Dadar
SVS English School, Worli
Shri Vitthal Mandir, Sion
Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vileparle
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)