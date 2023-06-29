Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: 6 Temples of Vitthal-Rukmini In Mumbai You & Your Family May Visit This Auspicious Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Couldn't make it to Pandharpur this Ashadi Ekadashi? Here are some places in Mumbai where you can take darshan and seek the divine blessings of Vitthal-Rukmini. Swipe to know
Shree Vithal Mandir: Sion Main Rd, Sion West
Pratipandharpur Vitthal Temple: Central Railway Colony, Wadala West
Shri Vitthal Mandir: Jerbai Wadia Rd, Sewri
Sant More Mauli Vitthal Mandir: Senapathi Bapat Rd, Lower Parel
Vithal Rukmine Mandir: Parsi Wadi, Ghatkopar West
Vitthal Rakhumai Mandir: Hanuman Nagar, WEH, Goregaon
