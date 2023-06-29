 Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityAshadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)

In the video, one can witness the mesmerising alankara of the two deities along with divine prayers and bhajans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH) |

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, take the darshan of Lord Vitthal who resides in Maharashtra's Pandharpur. Check out the below video for the LIVE darshan from the Lord's abode where he and Rukmini Devi bless several devotees. In the video, one can witness the mesmerising alankara of the two deities along with divine prayers and bhajans.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
8 Beautiful Images of Vittala Panduranga To Set As Your Phone And Desktop Wallpaper
article-image

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023

Also known as Shayani or Devshayani Ekadashi, the occasion falls on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month Ashadha. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ashadi Ekadashi will be observed on June 29, 2023, i.e. Thursday.

Read Also
6 Names Of Lord Vithoba One Can Easily Chant This Ashadi Ekadashi
article-image

Wishes and greetings

Wishing you all Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala...

May the auspicious day of Ashadi Ekadashi let you advance in your spiritual path and lead a successful life!

On this day, may our prayers to Lord Vishnu be answered with eternal peace, happiness, and good health. Happy Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Read Also
Is June 29 Ashadi Ekadashi 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Day Dedicated To...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Shri Vitthal That Will Blow Your Mind

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Shri Vitthal That Will Blow Your Mind

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)

WATCH: Hundreds Of Devotees Offer Eid-Al-Adha Namaaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

WATCH: Hundreds Of Devotees Offer Eid-Al-Adha Namaaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

Guiding Light: Keep Learning – Keep Rising

Guiding Light: Keep Learning – Keep Rising

6 Names Of Lord Vithoba One Can Easily Chant This Ashadi Ekadashi

6 Names Of Lord Vithoba One Can Easily Chant This Ashadi Ekadashi