Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Pandharpur Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir LIVE Darshan (WATCH)

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, take the darshan of Lord Vitthal who resides in Maharashtra's Pandharpur. Check out the below video for the LIVE darshan from the Lord's abode where he and Rukmini Devi bless several devotees. In the video, one can witness the mesmerising alankara of the two deities along with divine prayers and bhajans.
Ashadi Ekadashi 2023
Also known as Shayani or Devshayani Ekadashi, the occasion falls on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month Ashadha. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ashadi Ekadashi will be observed on June 29, 2023, i.e. Thursday.
Wishes and greetings
Wishing you all Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala...
May the auspicious day of Ashadi Ekadashi let you advance in your spiritual path and lead a successful life!
On this day, may our prayers to Lord Vishnu be answered with eternal peace, happiness, and good health. Happy Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi.
