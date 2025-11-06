Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine | Pexels Image

We all are aware of the fact that a revolution in the IT sector gave us the Internet. And that undoubtedly it is a very useful gift of science. But the Internet, with its vulgar and violent content, has been one of the main instruments for corrupting people's morals, especially the youth. It has played a big role in promoting violent behaviour, crime and malpractices. The ubiquitous cell phone has also robbed people of solitude and peace, as there is no time or sacrosanct place for the cell phone, whose ringing can interrupt conversations, study, prayers, meditation and silent introspection, and even spoil relationships.

One should remember that any kind of technology will give us unharmful results only if it is untouched by any vice. And to create such a perfect technology, one needs a pure mind and pure intellect. Since the mind and intellect are faculties of the soul, they can be purified only by spiritual effort. So, when the soul wipes clean the layers of dirt accumulated over it in the form of vices, it begins to see the truth as it is, comprehending all the secrets of nature and matter, thus gaining control over them. We must understand that a scientific leap becomes a boon or a bane depending on the consciousness of its user, and its result is determined by the quality of his intent and the purity of his intellect.

Thus, a person who is unclear of the original purpose of the creation, devoid of benevolence or the idea of larger good, is bound to misuse the invention, turning it into a bane. Just like a weak master is bound to be overtaken by his slaves, spiritually weak human beings often use scientific discoveries to meet shallow ends, thus defeating the larger purpose of science, which is to benefit humanity. A noble mind guided by a pure intellect is the perfect combination for making the world both comfortable and secure for everyone.

