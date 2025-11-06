 Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGuiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine

Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine

One should remember that any kind of technology will give us unharmful results only if it is untouched by any vice. And to create such a perfect technology, one needs a pure mind and pure intellect.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine | Pexels Image

We all are aware of the fact that a revolution in the IT sector gave us the Internet. And that undoubtedly it is a very useful gift of science. But the Internet, with its vulgar and violent content, has been one of the main instruments for corrupting people's morals, especially the youth. It has played a big role in promoting violent behaviour, crime and malpractices. The ubiquitous cell phone has also robbed people of solitude and peace, as there is no time or sacrosanct place for the cell phone, whose ringing can interrupt conversations, study, prayers, meditation and silent introspection, and even spoil relationships.

One should remember that any kind of technology will give us unharmful results only if it is untouched by any vice. And to create such a perfect technology, one needs a pure mind and pure intellect. Since the mind and intellect are faculties of the soul, they can be purified only by spiritual effort. So, when the soul wipes clean the layers of dirt accumulated over it in the form of vices, it begins to see the truth as it is, comprehending all the secrets of nature and matter, thus gaining control over them. We must understand that a scientific leap becomes a boon or a bane depending on the consciousness of its user, and its result is determined by the quality of his intent and the purity of his intellect.

Read Also
Guiding Light: The Master And The Disciple
article-image

Thus, a person who is unclear of the original purpose of the creation, devoid of benevolence or the idea of larger good, is bound to misuse the invention, turning it into a bane. Just like a weak master is bound to be overtaken by his slaves, spiritually weak human beings often use scientific discoveries to meet shallow ends, thus defeating the larger purpose of science, which is to benefit humanity. A noble mind guided by a pure intellect is the perfect combination for making the world both comfortable and secure for everyone.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

FPJ Shorts
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine

Guiding Light: The Mind Behind The Machine

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: 25+ Best Wishes, Quotes & Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: 25+ Best Wishes, Quotes & Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Mumbai Guide: 10 Facts About Banganga Maha-Arti Every Mumbaikar Should Know

Mumbai Guide: 10 Facts About Banganga Maha-Arti Every Mumbaikar Should Know

Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance

Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance

Dev Deepawali 2025: 7 Must-Visit Places In Varanasi To Celebrate This Auspicious Festival

Dev Deepawali 2025: 7 Must-Visit Places In Varanasi To Celebrate This Auspicious Festival