Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About 10th Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti |

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. This day is also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh and is celebrated in all the Gurudwaras, not just in India but across the globe. People from the Sikh community vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

The holy Shaheedi Hafta (week of martyrdom) is observed during this week. To remember with reverence the supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, his four sons, his mother Sri Gujri Mataji, and countless other brave and faithful Sikhs.

About Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and, of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by. He is also remembered for opposing the Mughal rule in India and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers. He also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back.

VIDEO | Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee organises a nagar kirtan ahead of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.



Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be celebrated on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

359th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Saptami Tithi Begins - 01:43 PM on December 26, 2025

Saptami Tithi Ends - 01:09 PM on December 27, 2025

Celebration of Guru Gobind Jayanti

