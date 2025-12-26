 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About 10th Sikh Guru
Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and, of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by. He is also remembered for opposing the Mughal rule in India and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. This day is also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh and is celebrated in all the Gurudwaras, not just in India but across the globe. People from the Sikh community vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

About Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and, of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by. He is also remembered for opposing the Mughal rule in India and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers. He also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be celebrated on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

359th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Saptami Tithi Begins - 01:43 PM on December 26, 2025

Saptami Tithi Ends - 01:09 PM on December 27, 2025

Celebration of Guru Gobind Jayanti

Gobind Singh also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth, devotees come together and offer prayers. Some even join the massive processions that are organised. They sing devotional songs and share food with everyone. On their way, they stop at gurudwaras, their places of worship, and offer special prayers.

