6 Names Of Lord Vithoba One Can Easily Chant This Ashadi Ekadashi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

Jai Jai Rama Krishna Hari! You might be aware that like most gods and goddesses Lord Vithala is also worshipped with 108 names. However, here are just 6 names of the total to begin chanting this Ashadi Ekadashi. With only a few hours to go for the holy day, these powerful names of Vithoba will help you seek his blessings.

Om Vithalaaya Namah

Om Pandurangaaya Namah

Om Pandarinaathaaya Namah

Om Rukmini Pataye Namah

Om Vishnave Namah

Om Haraye Namah

