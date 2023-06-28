6 Names Of Lord Vithoba One Can Easily Chant This Ashadi Ekadashi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Jai Jai Rama Krishna Hari! You might be aware that like most gods and goddesses Lord Vithala is also worshipped with 108 names. However, here are just 6 names of the total to begin chanting this Ashadi Ekadashi. With only a few hours to go for the holy day, these powerful names of Vithoba will help you seek his blessings.
Om Vithalaaya Namah
Om Pandurangaaya Namah
Om Pandarinaathaaya Namah
Om Rukmini Pataye Namah
Om Vishnave Namah
Om Haraye Namah
