Is June 29 Ashadi Ekadashi 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Panduranga

The upcoming Ekadashi in 2023 is one other than the very special day dedicated to Vithoba or Panduranga -- Ashadi Ekadashi. Also known as Shayani or Devshayani Ekadashi, the occasion falls on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month Ashadha. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ashadi Ekadashi will be observed on June 29, 2023, i.e. Thursday.

Here are some wishes and greetings you may share on this auspicious day

Wishing you all Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala...

May the auspicious day of Ashadi Ekadashi let you advance in your spiritual path and lead a successful life!

On this day, may our prayers to Lord Vishnu be answered with eternal peace, happiness, and good health. Happy Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi.