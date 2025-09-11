 Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai is also known as Karthigai Deepam. It is a monthly Hindu festival which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. This auspicious festival is primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:03 AM IST
article-image
Masik Karthigai | Photo Credit: FPJ

In 2025, Masik Karthigai falls on multiple dates throughout the year, coinciding with the day when the Karthigai Nakshatra (star) is active in each lunar month. This year, the festival will be observed on September 12. Karthigai Deepam is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people. On this day, houses and streets are lit up with rows of oil lamps or Deepam in the evening.

Mythology behind Masik Karthigai

The origin of Masik Karthiga is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Lord Shiva created six sparks from his third eye, which were carried by the river Ganga and nurtured by six Karthigai maidens. These sparks became Lord Murugan (Kartikeya), the god of war. Lord Shiva later united them into one powerful form. The day is also associated with Shiva's cosmic light or flame, which signifies enlightenment and divinity.

Religious significance

Masik Karthigai is considered highly auspicious for removing negativity, seeking blessings of Lord Shiva and Murugan, and lightining the inner spiritual flame. Devotees believe that lightning lamp on this day dispels darkness, evil forces and ignorance. Not only is the day special to Lord Shiva, but it is also an occasion to pray to His child, Karthikeya, who is also known as Shanmukha or Murugan.

Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Murugan temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Shiva, Murugan and Goddess Parvati. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits) and recite hymns like Kanda Sashti Kavasam and Shiva Stotras.

