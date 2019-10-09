Ram Charan's wife gifts 5th biggest diamond worth Rs 2 Cr to 'Sye Raa...' actress Tamannaah

Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is doing well at the Box Office ever since its release. Even though it was showcased alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War, the film has managed to hold its grip, thanks to the dedicated fan base.
Happy with the performance of the celluloid, Upasana Konidela, who is the wife of producer Ram Charan, took the celebration a bit up the notch, and gifted the film's actress Tamanaah Bhatia with a huge diamond ring.
She shared a picture of the actress flaunting it and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy."
Tamannaah too replied on the post stating, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it . Felt awesome to catch up after so long , waiting to see you soon , miss u more."
It doesn't just end there, apparently the ring on Tamaanaah's finger happens to hold the title of the fifth largest black diamond yet. Reports suggest that the cost of this rare piece comes around Rs 2 crore.
In the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah plays the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Her performance was widely appreciated among viewers. Apart from Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishen, Niharika, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
As of now Ram Charan is off to work on another project with his father Chiranjeevi yet again for the latter's 125th film.
