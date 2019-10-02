Fans garland cut-out of Chiranjeevi, as 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' hits theatres

As the much-awaited Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' hit theaters today, die-hard fans of the actor went a step ahead to show their love for him and garlanded a huge cut-out of the veteran actor in Hyderabad.

The larger than life cut-out of Chiranjeevi was adorned with big garlands of orange, golden-yellow and green colours from chin to toe.