 VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainVIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

A video clip went viral on Wednesday morning in which some youths are seen celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake on the Mahakal Mahalok premises.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake has taken place in the Manasarovar Bhawan of Shri Mahakal Mahalok. After its video went viral on social media platforms, there has been a stir at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad has taken action in the matter as per rules and suspended 10 employees.

A video clip went viral on Wednesday morning in which some youths are seen celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake on the Mahakal Mahalok premises. A private agency has a contract to provide the facility of virtual reality darshan of bhasm aarti with VR technology in the Manasarovar Temple of Mahakal Mahalok. More than 15 youths are working in it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents
article-image

In the video, the youth of the agency are seen celebrating the birthday of one of their colleagues. It also includes footage of cutting a cake. The Mahakal Mahalok premises have also been recorded in the video. After the video footage surfaced, resentment came to the fore.

Former member of the MTMC Mahesh Pujari said that it is highly improper to celebrate a birthday and cut a cake in this manner in the temple and its premises. MTMC administrator Dhakad said that the incident and video footage have come to notice and disciplinary action will be taken as per rules.

FPJ Shorts
Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe Disruptions, Waterlogging Overnight
Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe Disruptions, Waterlogging Overnight
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents

Ujjain: Minor Girl Faces Extortion After Two Youth Record Her Smoking Video at Fair; Held

Ujjain: Minor Girl Faces Extortion After Two Youth Record Her Smoking Video at Fair; Held

MP: Tirth Darshan Yojana In-Charge Beaten Up By Two Youth At Ujjain Railway Station

MP: Tirth Darshan Yojana In-Charge Beaten Up By Two Youth At Ujjain Railway Station

Make India Swachh, Swasth Aur Viksit, Says President Droupadi Murmu In Ujjain

Make India Swachh, Swasth Aur Viksit, Says President Droupadi Murmu In Ujjain