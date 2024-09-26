VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake has taken place in the Manasarovar Bhawan of Shri Mahakal Mahalok. After its video went viral on social media platforms, there has been a stir at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad has taken action in the matter as per rules and suspended 10 employees.

A video clip went viral on Wednesday morning in which some youths are seen celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake on the Mahakal Mahalok premises. A private agency has a contract to provide the facility of virtual reality darshan of bhasm aarti with VR technology in the Manasarovar Temple of Mahakal Mahalok. More than 15 youths are working in it.

In the video, the youth of the agency are seen celebrating the birthday of one of their colleagues. It also includes footage of cutting a cake. The Mahakal Mahalok premises have also been recorded in the video. After the video footage surfaced, resentment came to the fore.

Former member of the MTMC Mahesh Pujari said that it is highly improper to celebrate a birthday and cut a cake in this manner in the temple and its premises. MTMC administrator Dhakad said that the incident and video footage have come to notice and disciplinary action will be taken as per rules.