Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents

Meeting of Divisional Road Safety Committee in progress in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Divisional Road Safety Committee was held on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sanjay Gupta. 'Vision Zero' was mainly discussed to reduce road accidents. Detailed discussions were held on issues, including prevention of accidents caused by tractor trolleys on national, state and rural roads, pruning of trees and bushes on the roadsides during rainy season, repair of damaged roads in urban and rural areas after rainy season, reducing accidents by using modern technology in new road construction, identifying black spots and removing them, indicators, milestones, white stripes on roads, dividers, preventing animal movement on roads by MPRDC and other institutions.

The commissioner directed the collectors, SPs and RTOs of all the districts of the division to hold the meetings of the District Road Safety Committee regularly. Public awareness campaigns should be run regularly in schools, colleges, panchayat level, district level, colleges and markets for traffic management, traffic awareness and prevention of accidents. He directed that by forming a special team, it should be ensured that the injured get immediate first aid in the golden time after the accident.

He directed all the transport officers of the division to organise medical camps for heavy vehicle drivers and get their eyes and health checkups done regularly so that accidents could be reduced. Strict action should be taken against those who drive after drinking alcohol, drive while talking on mobile, and drive recklessly. He also directed to take action against non-standard number plates and vehicles without number plates.

He directed NHAI and MPRDC to quickly maintain the roads and culverts damaged in the rain. He directed to work with the gram panchayats, janpad panchayats, district panchayats, urban bodies, and police departments in the integrated plan of traffic. The commissioner said that through the mandi secretaries, radium signs should be compulsorily installed in all the tractor trolleys coming to the mandi so that accidents can be reduced.

He also directed to take immediate action against encroachments obstructing traffic. IG Santosh Kumar Singh directed that identifying black spots is a continuous process. The work of identifying and removing them should be done continuously. He directed to take action against overloaded vehicles. The fitness of school buses should be regularly checked by the RTO and the character certificates of drivers and conductors should be checked by the police.

He also directed to arrange for adequate number of stoppers and barricading for crowd management. DIG Navneet Bhasin, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma, RTO Santosh Malviya, ASP Nitish Bhargava and other officers were present in the NIC room. Collectors, SPs, and RTOs of other districts of the division attended the meeting in virtual mode.