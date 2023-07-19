Ujjain's Master Plan: Wheeler-Dealers Help Land Sharks Save Land Worth ₹1,000 Cr In Jeevankhedi

IDENTIFICATION MARK OF JEEVANKHEDI VILLAE ON SIMHASTHA BYPASS. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Controversies around Ujjain’s Master Plan-2035 have exposed the builder lobby-town and country planning (T&CP) department deal brought about by influential peoples’ representatives.

This ensured that 250 bighas worth Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore in Jeevankhedi village, earmarked as the best place for Simhastha Mahaparv, was left out of the Master Plan so that residential colonies could be developed.

Though the proposed Master Plan relates to future developmental aspects of Ujjain City, its provisions and implementation has invited sharp criticism from various quarters of the society.

In 2016, Simhastha Bypass Road was constructed on Kshipra to tackle heavy load of vehicular traffic from Indore and Dewas. Later, realizing the value of the land adjacent to the bypass, politicians and their partners along with the builder lobby purchased huge swathes of land in Jeevankhedi, Sanwarakhedi and Ujjain Kasba. Most of these deals came through in the last four years. Land sharks turned into farmers after purchasing land from actual holders for meager Rs 1.50 crore per bigha.

After publication of Master Plan on May 26 last, about 160 hectare (about 800 bigha) of ‘agricultural land’ in Sanwarakhedi and Ujjain Kasba, previously notified for Simhastha purpose, was earmarked for housing purpose.

After protests by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, social workers and senior BJP leaders, the state government on July 6 issued ‘modified’ draft to retain the said land for agricultural purpose so that it could be acquired on temporary basis during Simhastha Mahaparv-2028. Objections and suggestions in this regard have been invited till July 22.

Amid all this, the builder lobby managed to get the land use of 250 bighas in Jeevankhedi village turned to housing thus allowing development of residential colonies on the land most suited for the Simhastha.

Jeevankhedi is located on the west side of Kshipra and on the left side of Shanti Palace Chouraha and Daudkhedi Doraha on Simhastha Bypass. This is the first village seen by a person reaching Shanti Palace Chouraha from Indore, Dewas Road and Ujjain city.

As per official information, builder Mahesh Paryani possesses about 150 bighas in Jeevankhedi. Former BJP corporator Santosh Yadav possesses 40 bighas and rest is owned by builders Manoj Kochar and alike.

Sources said that the builder lobby led by Paryani first managed the 30-member local core committee that overlooked objections to give nod to the Master Plan published on May 26. Sources claimed that huge amount of money changed hands in Bhopal with an ex-T&CP officer and ex-Ujjain collector managing things for Paryani and alike.

Talking to Free Press, Paryani said that core committee cleared house construction in Jeevankhedi. “Allegations of favouritism are baseless. Jeevankhedi lies adjacent to Ujjain City and allowing construction of house on its land is in city’s interests,” Paryani claimed.

