Ujjain: Rather than ‘positive feedback’, UMC should urge for ‘correct’ answers, say citizens

Ujjain: The rule of separation of garbage and putting it in separate dustbins seems only for citizens. On one side, the officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) are instructing people to use separate dustbins for dry and wet garbage, but on other side at many places people appointed for garbage collection are taking garbage in an open handcart. In the handcart there is no partition for wet and dry garbage and dry, wet, semi-wet garbage and even sanitary napkins are put in the same open handcart.

In Brahmin Gali area daily people are compelled to put the garbage of their house in an open handcart in which there is not beep or sound system and because of this sometimes people are not able to throw their garbage. Rajesh Sharma, a resident of same area, said, “Sometimes sweepers of this area and other municipal corporation officials strictly instruct people to keep separate bins for dry and wet garbage but they themselves are not getting garbage collected in proper manner.”

Gayatri Rami, a resident of Laxmibai marg said, “UMC is urging people to give positive answers for Swachhta Sarvekshan, but they themselves are not serious regarding cleanliness. Rather than forcing people to give positive answers they should say for giving ‘correct’ answers. There is no importance of that rank which is being got after urging people to give positive answers.” Mostly when people don’t give garbage in different bins, UMC officials impose fine and strictly instruct them but at many places they themselves are not following the rules.