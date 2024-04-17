Ram Navami 2024: Lord Ram Worshipped With Great Pomp & Show In MP's Indore, Ujjain; Watch Visuals

Indore/ Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being celebrated with great pomp and show across the state on Wednesday, that is, the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. The sounds of conch, bells and gongs were heard. The echo of Ram Name chanting are heard in Ram temples.

Celebrations in Indore

In Indore, thousands of devotees gathered at Ram Temple in Geeta Bhawan at around 12 ‘o’ clock in the noon to participate in Maha aarti. The devotees were seen participating with full joy and enthusiasm and were heard chanting Ram Name.

Celebrations in Ujjain

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Shri Ram Janmotsav festival was celebrated in the ancient Shri Ram temple located in the Sabhamandap of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple on Wednesday. The rituals had started in the temples since morning. After the Panchamrit Abhishek puja of Lord Shri Ram, the idol was decorated and later, Prasad was distributed among the devotees.

Shri Ram Janmotsav was celebrated with great pomp at the Shri Ram Darbar Temple in Shri Prakasheshwar Mahadev Temple located in Freeganj. Priest Ghanshyam Sharma said that after worshipping Lord Shri Ram in the morning, a special Prasad of Panjiri made of Rajgira-Singade flour was distributed to the devotees.

Ram Navami festival was also celebrated at the ancient Ramjarnadan temple of the city, Budha Ram temple located at Ram Ji Ki Gali, Ramanandi Akhara in Mangalnath area. There was a crowd of devotees throughout the day in Ram temples.