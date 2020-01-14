Ujjain: UMC seeks support of denizens for cleanliness survey’s ranking

Ujjain: In a review parley, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg said that role of denizens in maintaining cleanliness will decide the ranking of the city in cleanliness survey. He said that sanitation employees and concerned officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) are rendering their services honestly for maintaining cleanliness in the city. He not only appreciated civic body’s door to door garbage collection service but also expressed satisfaction on illegal encroachments removal, capturing of stray pigs and other cattle, setting up compost units and recycling of waste clothes and polythene bags.

Commissioner appeals to pay property and water tax

According to commissioner cleanliness survey is in its last phase in which the denizens’ role becomes vital. They should answers properly to be asked by the survey team and throw wet and dry garbage carefully in the garbage collection vehicles. Commissioner asked denizens to pay their due property tax and water tax before January 31 as tax recovery is also counted in granting ranks in cleanliness survey.

UMC remove encroachments at Sankhyaraje Dharshala area

Acting against illegal encroachments, team of UMC on Tuesday under the guidance of concerned officials removed 2 illegal houses from the area and ward number 40 where a farmer was using government land.

According to civic body officials, the action will also be taken soon against illegal 103 houses located in Moti Nagar area which are to be removed soon after the instruction of high court.

Mayor assess sanitation at Ramghat

Mayor Meena Jonwal assessed sanitation arrangements at Ramghat and took the feedback of devotees who came to Ramghat to take holy dips in river Kshipra on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She urged the pilgrims to maintain cleanliness at ghat and not use disposables.