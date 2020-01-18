Ujjain: Meeting on cleanliness survey held

Ujjain: In view of cleanliness survey, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Saturday’s hazy morning took a stand up meeting and gave instructions to concerned municipal officials.

Sharing cleanliness tips, Garg suggested the officials that sanitation mates and their heads should continue lay focus on cleanliness status of their areas.

Segregation of garbage mandatory

Garg insisted on the segregation of wet and dry garbage while dumping them in garbage vehicles and bins and instructed sanitation officials to check it on priority. He also insisted on regular checking of public toilets for maintaining cleanliness. The officials were also instructed to remove illegal hoardings from the different parts of the city, and they were also instructed to take action against substandard polythene bag users.

Stray cattle on radar

Commissioner also instructed to take action persistently against stray cattle roaming on the roads of the city freely in its many part, to bring the city at respectable place in cleanliness survey, 2020. Garg said that pubic feedback is very essential to get good rank in the survey and thus, officials should contact personally to the denizens and train them to answers the questions to be asked by survey team.