MP: Collector, SP Inspect Panchkroshi Yatra Route In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, this year also traditional 118-km Panchkroshi Yatra on foot will be organised in the district from May 3 to May 7. All required preparations are going on rapidly by the administration for the successful and smooth conduct of the Yatra. On Tuesday morning, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma and a team of officials from all concerned departments conducted an intensive tour of various halt places of the Yatra.

After closely observing the arrangements of the Yatra, the collector gave instructions to the officials of the concerned departments to ensure arrangements like cleanliness, drinking water, temporary toilets, bathing, adequate shade and medical at each halting point. He instructed the MPEB to repair the electric poles and hanging wires on the main routes of the Yatra. He directed the CMHO to ensure that health services remain strong during the Yatra. Temporary medical centres should be set up at the halting sites, where there will be adequate availability of beds and required medicines for treatment.

All the administrative officers reached Undasa, the sub-halting point of the yatra. The collector instructed the executive engineer, PHED to ensure arrangements for drinking water and water supply for bathing. He also directed the EE, PWD to do levelling at the halt site. After this, the collector and SP inspected the arrangements at the halting site Shri Pingleshwar Mahadev Temple. The collector instructed the officers of the concerned departments to take timely action as per the responsibilities assigned to them.