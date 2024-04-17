Indore: Cops Raid 4 Places Recover Bhang, Raw Material & Packing Material

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided four places including a factory and recovered bhang and machines from there. A person was also arrested while a search is on for two other people in connection with the same. On the instruction of DCP (zone-1) Vinod Meena, teams led by inspector Devendra Markam and SI Alok Raghav raided four places in Aerodrome, Malharganj and Rajendra Nagar area.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma informed the Free Press that a team led by SI Raghav first raided the house of one Satish Yadav in Dharmraj Colony and recovered a bhang preparing machine from there. Satish was also arrested from there. Satish has been booked thrice under the relevant section of the Excise Act in the past.

Later, the team raided the house of Narsingh Yadav in Tamboli Bakhal area under Malharganj police station jurisdiction and recovered more than 13 kilograms of bhang which was stored there illegally. Narsingh and his son Ankit were not in the house. After recovering the bhang, they were booked and a search is on for them. Both the accused were booked for their involvement in an Excise Act case in the past. After that the team raided the house of one Nilesh Yadav but he too was not there.

The team of Inspector Markam reached the CAT Road and raided a closed factory. Accountant Shumbham was instructed to open the lock. Police found that bhang products are made in the factory. A machine, raw material, prepared material and packing material were recovered. The police are checking the licence of the factory as well.