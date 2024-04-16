MP: 18 New Deans Posted, Dr Kavita N. Posted As New Dean In GMC Bhopal, Dr Sanjay Dixit In Indore’s MGM

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Medical Education Department on Tuesday announced postings of new deans in 18 government medical colleges of the state including Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.
Dr. Kavita N. Singh has been made as the new dean of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. She will soon take charge of the post of Dean in Bhopal.
Dr. Sanjay Dixit has been made the dean of MGM Medical College, Indore.
Here is a full list of new deans:
Dr. Sanjay Dixit - Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
Dr. Devendra Kumar Shakya - Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College and Hospital, Shivpuri
Dr. Parvej Ahmed Siddiqui - Government Medical College, Seoni
Dr. Anita Mutha - Dr. Laxmi Narayan Pandey Medical College, Ratlam
Dr. Navneet Saxena - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
Dr. Shashi Gandhi - Government Medical College, Mandsaur
Dr. Girish Bhageshwar Ramteke - Birsa Munda Government Medical College Shahdol
Dr. Rajdhar Dutt - Government Medical College, Singraulli
Dr. Sanjay Dadu - Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa
Dr. Rajesh Gaur - Government Medical College, Sheopur
Dr. Pramod Singh Thakur - Bundelkhand Medical College & Hospital, Sagar
Dr. Kavita N. Singh - Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
Dr. Geeta Guin - Gajara Raja Medical College, Gwalior
Dr. Manish Nigam - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha
Dr. Sunil Agrawal - Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
Dr. Akshay Kumar Nigam - Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chhindwara
Dr. Arvind Ghanghoriya - Government Medical College, Neemuch
Dr. Deepak Singh Maravi - Medical College, Datia