 MP: 18 New Deans Posted, Dr Kavita N. Posted As New Dean In GMC Bhopal, Dr Sanjay Dixit In Indore’s MGM
MP: 18 New Deans Posted, Dr Kavita N. Posted As New Dean In GMC Bhopal, Dr Sanjay Dixit In Indore's MGM

MP: 18 New Deans Posted, Dr Kavita N. Posted As New Dean In GMC Bhopal, Dr Sanjay Dixit In Indore’s MGM

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Medical Education Department on Tuesday announced postings of new deans in 18 government medical colleges of the state including Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Dr. Kavita N. Singh has been made as the new dean of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. She will soon take charge of the post of Dean in Bhopal.

Dr. Sanjay Dixit has been made the dean of MGM Medical College, Indore.

article-image

Here is a full list of new deans:

Dr. Sanjay Dixit - Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

Dr. Devendra Kumar Shakya - Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College and Hospital, Shivpuri

Dr. Parvej Ahmed Siddiqui - Government Medical College, Seoni

Dr. Anita Mutha - Dr. Laxmi Narayan Pandey Medical College, Ratlam

Dr. Navneet Saxena - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur

Dr. Shashi Gandhi - Government Medical College, Mandsaur

Dr. Girish Bhageshwar Ramteke - Birsa Munda Government Medical College Shahdol

Dr. Rajdhar Dutt - Government Medical College, Singraulli

Dr. Sanjay Dadu - Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa

Dr. Rajesh Gaur - Government Medical College, Sheopur

Dr. Pramod Singh Thakur - Bundelkhand Medical College & Hospital, Sagar

Dr. Kavita N. Singh - Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

Dr. Geeta Guin - Gajara Raja Medical College, Gwalior

Dr. Manish Nigam - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha

Dr. Sunil Agrawal - Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

Dr. Akshay Kumar Nigam - Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chhindwara

Dr. Arvind Ghanghoriya - Government Medical College, Neemuch

Dr. Deepak Singh Maravi - Medical College, Datia

