Bhopal: Goods Worth Rs 5L Gutter In Fire At Furniture Shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Eintkhedi of the city on Monday evening. The police added that goods worth Rs 5 lakh were gutted in the fire and no casualties were reported in the incident. Superintendent of police (SP) of Bhopal (Rural), Pramod Kumar Sinha, told Free Press that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit inside the two-storey shop, which caught two sofas initially and then spread to other furniture units.

The owner of the store evacuated all the workers and informed the police as well as the fire trucks. As the fire had spread to all the two floors of the store, a total of seven fire tenders, including those from Govindpura, Pul Bodga, Bairagarh and Berasia rushed to the spot. It took almost two hours for the firefighters to douse off the flames, the police said.

Shyamala Hills TI suffers paralysis attack, hospitalised

The station house officer (SHO) of Shyamala Hills police station suffered a paralysis attack on Monday morning when he was heading for work. The SHO, Ramvilas Vimal, has been admitted to a private hospital in Shahpura. Officials at the Shyamala hills police station aware of the development told Free Press that the SHO suffered the attack on the stairs of his house when he was all set to leave for the police station.

All of a sudden, he fell down and the police officials present outside his house rushed to his aid. They also informed his family members, after which the police van rushed him to a private hospital. As per preliminary reports, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where his condition is said to be stable. A team of specialist doctors have been tracking his health, the police officials said.